Lawrence man pleads no contest to attempted murder

Adam B. Amyx Jr., 38, of Lawrence, agreed to plead no contest to attempted second-degree murder...
Adam B. Amyx Jr., 38, of Lawrence, agreed to plead no contest to attempted second-degree murder of a female passerby he tried to throw into the Kansas River. Amyx faces 55 to 247 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has agreed to plead no contest to attempted second-degree murder.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adam B. Amyx Jr., 38, agreed to plead no contest to attempted second-degree murder of a female passerby he tried to throw into the Kansas River.

The conviction stems from an incident on or about April 14, 2022, when Amyx lifted the then-21-year-old woman over the railing when the woman passed Amyx as she walked northbound on the southbound bridge. The woman kicked Amyx several times and was able to run away when Amyx released his hold.

Amyx faces 55 to 247 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“Each of us has the right to walk the streets of our community safely,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Those who threaten public safety will be held accountable.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald represented the State and the Lawrence Police Department investigated the case.

Sentencing was set by Judge Stacey Donovan for 1:30 p.m., on May 26, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

