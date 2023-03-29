KU guard MJ Rice becomes fifth Jayhawk to enter transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU freshman guard MJ Rice will enter the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Kansas men’s basketball player to enter the portal. Senior forward Cam Martin, sophomore forward Zach Clemence, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and junior guard Joseph Yesufu have already entered the portal.

247 Sports announced the news via Twitter.

BREAKING: Kansas wing MJ Rice intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/YRJPCy9D6p — Kansas Jayhawks on 247Sports (@Kansas247) March 29, 2023

The 2022 McDonald’s All-American averaged 2.2 points per game in 23 games in his freshman season.

