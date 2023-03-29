KU guard MJ Rice becomes fifth Jayhawk to enter transfer portal

Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas in the Big 12 Conference tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU freshman guard MJ Rice will enter the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Kansas men’s basketball player to enter the portal. Senior forward Cam Martin, sophomore forward Zach Clemence, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and junior guard Joseph Yesufu have already entered the portal.

247 Sports announced the news via Twitter.

The 2022 McDonald’s All-American averaged 2.2 points per game in 23 games in his freshman season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

