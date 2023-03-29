KS Legislature Wrap: Gun safety to governor, chambers advance several bills on Final Action

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature continued their busy week Wednesday with several bills advancing on Final Action.

The Senate passed House Bill 2304, implementing the NRA’s Eddie Eagle gun safety program in schools. That will head to the governor.

The House advanced multiple high-profile bills already approved in the Senate, including Senate Bill 180 legally defining biological sexes for governmental determinations, Senate Bill 209 moving the advance ballot deadline to 7 p.m. Election Day, a crime bundle in Senate Bill 174 that includes expanding the attorney general’s prosecutorial authority and taking fentanyl test strips of the state’s illegal paraphernalia list, and a tax bundle in Senate Bill 169 that includes a flat income tax rate for all Kansans and immediately eliminates the sales tax on food. Senators will review amendments to those bills before sending them to the governor.

The House also approved House Bill 2036 a property tax exemption for qualifying disabled veterans and spouses, House Bill 2140 implements work requirements for certain food assistance registrants ages 50 through 59 without dependents, House Bill 2439 requires medical providers to inform people undergoing drug-induced abortions they can still change their minds, and House Bill 2412 removes state fees to obtain or renew a conceal-carry license. Those now head to the Senate.

The Senate, meanwhile, approved two bills regarding vaccine requirements. Senate Bill 314 prohibits schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, and Senate Bill 315 prevents them from questioning religious exemptions for any vaccine. The Senate also passed House Bill 2138, which requires school districts to keep transgender students from rooming with students of the gender they identify with and allows people to appeal against a school board’s decision to close a school.

