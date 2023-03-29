Kansas property manager guilty of defrauding program for elderly, low income

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas property manager based out of Ozawkie has pleaded guilty to defrauding $1 million from a program for elderly and low-income tenants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, March 29, that Perry Johnson, 55, of Ozawkie, has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement on loan or credit applications as he stands accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development Program.

Officials indicated that about $1 million that was intended to help elderly and low-income residents with rental housing expenses was defrauded by Perry.

The Office noted that Rural Development works with rental property owners to subsidize rent and maintenance repair on behalf of low-income and elderly tenants. It has a policy that requires properties to submit Identities of Interest disclosures that concern any personal relationships with vendors before work is performed.

Court documents indicate that between 2014 and 2017, Johnson worked as the regional manager of a company that owned 47 properties in the Sunflower State. He was responsible for each’s budget and approval of contracts. However, he ignored the IOI policy and created about $1 million in vendor maintenance repair invoices in the names of his relatives and friends who financially benefited from the deal.

Records also said that Johnson created false worksheets that claimed his son lived at three different rural housing apartments, however, the son was never a tenant of any of those properties.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 21. A federal district court judge will decide to sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

