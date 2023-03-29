K-State forward Ismael Massoud enters transfer portal

Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second...
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Ismael “Ish” Massoud announced Wednesday that he will use his final year of NCAA eligibility to enter the transfer portal.

Ish announced the news via Twitter, thanking his coaches, teammates and the fans on his two-year stint as a Wildcat. He said he intends to graduate from Kansas State in the spring and will enter the portal as a grad transfer.

Massoud transferred to K-State after spending two seasons at Wake Forest. The East Harlem, NY native played in 63 games in two season, starting 18 of them in the 2021-22 season. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 5.4 points/game and shot 41.8% on three-point shots. He scored a season-high 15 points in their Sweet 16 win vs. Michigan State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Jacob C. Higgins
Jaywalking leads to discovery of drugs, arrest of one Topeka man

Latest News

Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
KU guard MJ Rice becomes fifth Jayhawk to enter transfer portal
Emporia High football coach Keaton Tuttle speaks with his team during the first day of practice...
Emporia High School football coach steps down after two seasons
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
New ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes