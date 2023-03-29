Independence police looking for woman last seen in 2020, just reported missing

Krystal A. Pinell.
Krystal A. Pinell.(Provided by the Independence Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been seen since November of 2020, but was just reported missing on Tuesday.

The police say 26-year-old Krystal A. Pinell’s family last saw her walking away from an address in the 2600 block of S. Hardy at that time (November of 2020). Pinell, who may also go by “Abby,” was then reported missing by family on March 28, 2023.

Pinell is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has been seen with red, silver, or dark hair.

She has been known to be in Raytown and Excelsior Springs, police say.

The image police shared is from 2019.

If you know where she might be, you are asked to call Detective Nunez at 816-325-7332. Reference case report #23-19304.

