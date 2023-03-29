Head to NOTO for the April 1st kickoff of the Redbud Festival

The Redbud Festival kickoff event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Events are centered around Redbud Park on N. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring is about to be in full bloom with the Redbud Festival coming to the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

The kickoff event is coming up April 1. NOTO’s Staci Dawn Ogle visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview of the events, in particular the youth art show.

She said young people submitted more than 100 pieces of work to display for the event, including artists of all ages and art of all varieties. People can see the work Saturday at Redbud Park.

The schedule for the April 1 kickoff is:

11am-3pm: Youth Art Exhibition, Otto’s Art Scavenger Hunt

Noon-3pm: Music in the Park

1-3pm: Redbud sprig giveaway

