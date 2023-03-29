Gray County Sheriff’s Office warns of puppy scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam in which a woman is offering Yorkie puppies on a Facebook page for a “rehoming fee.”

The Sheriff’s Office says not to send any money to the woman, Lexi Gurule, via Cash App or any other payment method.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to pick a neutral location to make exchanges or purchases when buying from a trading page, especially from a stranger.

