Governor Kelly signs proclamation for ‘Jewish American Heritage Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring May “Jewish American Heritage Month.”

Office of the Governor announced that the proclamation was presented to the Combat Antisemitism Movement while the organization met at the Kansas Statehouse. Governor Kelly joined in standing against antisemitism by the Kansas House and Senate, both of which passed resolutions celebrating Jewish American heritage.

“Kansas is made stronger by our Jewish residents and their many contributions,” said Governor Kelly. “Discrimination of any kind, including antisemitism, has no place in Kansas – and as governor, I will continue working to unite Kansans and to celebrate the diversity of our state and our communities.”

The proclamation honors the contributions made by Jewish Americans to the United States’ heritage, culture, and progress on social justice, dating back to the country’s founding.

“I’m proud to support the proclamation to commemorate Jewish American Heritage Month and to recognize our Jewish American community and the important contributions they’ve made throughout our history and culture,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins.

Office of the Governor indicated that a copy of the proclamation can be found here.

