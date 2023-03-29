Former nurse sentenced to prison after theft of fentanyl from 2 Kansas hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas City area nurse has been sentenced to one year in prison after she stole fentanyl from two separate hospitals.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says former nurse Faith Naccarato, 42, of Kansas City, Mo., has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after she stole fentanyl from two hospitals she worked in.

Court records indicate that Naccarato pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

Court documents also note that between January and April 2020, Naccarato used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet in the surgical specialty unit at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. She then replaced the fentanyl with a saline solution before she put the vials back in the cabinet.

Then, records show that between February and April 2020, Naccarato took vials of fentanyl from an automated cabinet in the noninvasive cardiology unit at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam. She also replaced the liquid drug with a saline solution here.

Naccarato told investigators she stole the drugs for personal use.

“Our medical facilities are not immune from the effects of the growing fentanyl addiction crisis in our country, and as a result, the District of Kansas prosecutes a growing number of cases against health care providers accused of stealing medication intended to go to patients,” said Kate E. Brubacher, U.S. Attorney. “The Justice Department believes stopping these abuses is paramount to guarding the public trust: people must have confidence in the integrity of their health care.”

The DEA investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Faiza Alhambra and Trent Krug prosecuted.

