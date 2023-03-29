Female mariachi statue to be unveiled in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unveiling of a new statue commemorates the founder of Mariachi Estrella Teresa Cuevas.

Greater Topeka Partnership announced Teresa Cuevas was the founder of one of the first all-female Mariachi groups in the United States. The unveiling of the statue will be celebrated from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Evergy Plaza.

Greater Topeka Partnership indicated the life-size bronze statue will be positioned on the 600 block of Kansas Avenue close to the main entrance of Evergy Plaza. She will be the first Hispanic and Women statue among the other statues along Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

The festivities will include:

Official ceremony to unveil and dedicate the Teresa Cuevas statue.

Special guests includes Artist/Sculptor Joe Skeeba, Mayor Michael Padilla, City of Topeka, local elected officials, and investors.

Music and entertainment, by local young artist Layni Hernandez, Jose Cuevas, DJ AES360, and Maria Cuevas and Tess Cuevas will perform with Mariachi Habanero.

Food and beverages will be for sale by the Fiesta Topeka candidates and Fiesta Topeka committee.

The public is invited to attend and all are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Greater Topeka Partnership said the Cuevas family personally extends a sincere thank you to all individuals and organizations who have provided funding and support to honor Mariachi Estrella and the life of Teresa Cuevas.

