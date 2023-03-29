Emporia High School football coach steps down after two seasons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two seasons leading the team, Emporia High School’s head football coach has stepped down for a new position.

KVOE reports that as of Wednesday, March 29, Emporia High School is in search of a new football coach after Coach Keaton Tuttle resigned.

Coach Tuttle lead the team for two seasons and said the decision to leave was tough. He has decided to depart for an assistant college coaching position, a goal he has always had.

Tuttle was named interim head coach in October 2020 and head coach in February 2021.

Before Tuttle’s stint as head coach, KVOE reported he was the Spartans’ offensive line coach for about five seasons.

Emporia High Athletic Director Beau Welch said the team would lose a great person. However, the search for a new head coach has already begun. The goal is to have a new head coach hired by May.

