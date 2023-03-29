Employee hailed as hero as disaster averted following battery fire

Lithium polymer batteries are extinguished after a fire in a trash truck on March 28, 2023.
Lithium polymer batteries are extinguished after a fire in a trash truck on March 28, 2023.(Morris County Recycle Center and Transfer Station)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The quick actions of an employee averted a serious disaster and serves as a good reminder to never throw rechargeable lithium batteries in the trash.

The Morris County Recycle Center and Transfer Station says on Tuesday, March 28, that the quick actions of employee John Scarce helped avert a much larger disaster.

Officials said a Lithium Polymer Battery had caught fire and inside the Superior Systems trash truck Scarce was working on. He quickly contained the fire to the truck and called d the Council Grove Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was found to be Lithium Polymer batteries from a remote-control toy vehicle. When dumped on the tipping floor, the batteries were separated from the 10 yards of trash and extinguished.

“This could have cost Superior Systems hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment loss and also cost Morris County over $1 million in Transfer Station repairs - not to mention the potential loss of life,” said a spokesperson for the Transfer Station.

At all costs, officials said all types of rechargeable lithium batteries are required to be brought to the Recycle Center or Transfer Station to be recycled. They should never be thrown away in household trash.

