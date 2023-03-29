Drivers warned of street closure near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned about a new street closure near downtown Topeka.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, March 30, officials with DLC Plumbing will completely close SW 8th Ave. at the west leg of Plass.

Crews indicated the closure was needed to make sanitary sewer repairs.

According to city officials, the closure will be in place for about two days. After this point, the eastbound lane will reopen for about two weeks while crews work on the westbound side.

