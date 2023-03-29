Driver sent to hospital following afternoon collision on Highway 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital after his car crashed into a barrier wall and guardrail along Highway 75 in North Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, March 28, emergency crews were called to the area of NW Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Walter Austin, 60, of Topeka, had been headed south on the highway. For an unknown reason, the car veered off the road and sideswiped the inside barrier wall.

KHP noted that the collision caused Austin’s Accord to crash into the median and strike a guardrail.

Officials said Austin was taken to Stormont Vail Health with possible injuries following complaints of pain. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

