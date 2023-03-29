Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried

Latest News

A retrial will be held for a man found not guilty of premeditated intentional murder who...
Retrial to be held for man accused of April 2021 murder in commission of felony
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
Attempted burglary reported at Fire Station Doghouse following feature
Attempted burglary reported at Fire Station Doghouse following feature
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
Four public schools in Emporia were placed on lockdown and one person was arrested after a bb...
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found