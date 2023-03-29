Child Abuse Prevention Month highlights partnerships

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Child Abuse Prevention Month highlights “Prevention in Partnership” for children and families.

Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) announced that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first.

KCSL is the Kansas chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America. The organization recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and that families have the resources they need when they need them before they are in crisis. This year’s awareness and impact campaign theme is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”

“Communities today need to band together in collective ways to help our families and children thrive,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone. However in reality, we all benefit when groups of people work together to collectively care for children. Our team is dedicated to bringing new and existing partners and supporters together this April for Child Abuse Prevention Month to support local children and families.”

KCSL said extreme stress and uncertainty for families may increase the risk of child abuse and neglect, raising the need to support families and prevent abuse before it occurs. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit from supporting children and families.

Throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month, KCSL, its national organization, Prevent Child Abuse America, and other chapters, affiliates, and supporting organizations are using the metaphor of building blocks and construction to reinforce the concept that prevention cannot and does not happen alone.

“Child abuse neglect and prevention only happens in partnership,” said Dr. Melissa Merrick, President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America. “During this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, our nationwide network is on a mission to show how friends and neighbors, parents and caregivers, business leaders and elected officials, educators, and community organizations all have a role to play in building bright, safe and successful futures for our nation’s children. There are a number of ways you can get involved in this campaign, and there are also some everyday things you can do to help stop abuse or neglect before it starts.”

KCSL recommends local community members help raise awareness and impact through the following simple action items this April and beyond:

Wear blue on March 31, Wear Blue Day, to show support for children and families as we build momentum leading into Child Abuse Prevention Month. Post a photo or video on social media and include the #WearBlueDay2023 hashtag.

Participate in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide Digital Advocacy Day on April 19. Contact your member of Congress to advocate for increased investments for Title II, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention grants, of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to provide states and communities the resources to implement community-based solutions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Follow KCSL on Facebook and Instagram and share KCSL’s posts throughout April. Encourage friends and family to do the same. Use the hashtags #BuildingTogether, #PreventioninPartnership, and #CAPMonth to share commitment to helping children, families, and entire communities to thrive.

Plant a virtual pinwheel – the symbol of child abuse prevention – in the community through Pinwheels for Prevention®. All donations are tax-deductible, and funds go directly to KCSL to support local children and families.

Plant a pinwheel garden in your community. To order pinwheels and more ways to get involved in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit kcsl.org/resources/cap-month/

