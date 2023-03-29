Changing the Culture of Property Maintenance returns for second year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council listed improving the appearance of the city among its priority outcomes discussed in their work session Tuesday night.

A program that aims to do that is set to return for its second year. It’s Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance.

Council members Karen Hiller of District 1 and Christina Valdivia Alcala of District 2 visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the program and fill us in on upcoming informational sessions.

The information sessions are set for 5:30 p.m. March 30 at Central Park Community Ctr., 1534 SW Clay St. and 11:30 a.m. April 3 at Hillcrest Community Ctr., 1800 SE 21st St. A third session designed for people who speak Spanish will take place 5:30 p.m. April 10 at the Salvatioorgn Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.

Valdivia Alcala and Hiller say the sessions are designed for both people interested in volunteering to mow lawns and assist with yard work, and those who might need those services. In addition, session attendees will be entered for a chance to win a lawn mower and other prizes.

To learn more about the program, including how to signup for services or volunteer, visit topeka.org, go to the “For Residents” dropdown and choose “Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance.” You also may call 785-368-9530

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.