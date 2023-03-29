Carl Carlson offers advice to save money on taxes during retirement

Planning can help you reduce your tax liability on your retirement savings and income.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to action in 2017, federal income taxes are likely the lowest you’ll see for the rest of your life.

Carl Carlson, Founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says the current tax rates expire in 2026, so it’s important to review your retirement funds and savings plans for ways you might be able to minimize your tax bill in your retirement years. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share some strategies.

Staci Dawn Ogle shows off some of the work submitted for the Redbud Festival's youth art exhibit.
Head to NOTO for the April 1st kickoff of the Redbud Festival
