Carl Carlson offers advice to save money on taxes during retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to action in 2017, federal income taxes are likely the lowest you’ll see for the rest of your life.

Carl Carlson, Founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says the current tax rates expire in 2026, so it’s important to review your retirement funds and savings plans for ways you might be able to minimize your tax bill in your retirement years. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share some strategies.

