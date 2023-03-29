Baxter Springs pair arrested after officials find what they believe to be fentanyl

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Baxter Springs has been arrested after officials searched a home and found what they believe is fentanyl.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, agents and officials with the Baxter Springs Police Department searched a home at 400 Washington Ave. in Baxter Springs following a traffic stop.

During the search, officials said they found pills believed to contain fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two arrests were made as a result:

Braydon J. Krokroskia, 26, of Baxter Springs Possession of opiates with intent to distribute Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of cocaine Possession of drug paraphernalia to distribute Possession of drug paraphernalia to use

Brittany A. St. Clair, 22, of Baxter Springs Possession of marijuana



Both suspects were booked into the Cherokee Co. Jail and additional charges are expected while formal charges remain pending. Krokroskia remains behind bars with no bond listed. St. Clair has been released as her bond has been posted.

