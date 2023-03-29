Attempted burglary reported at Fire Station Doghouse following feature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a feature story about Fire Station Doghouse and its designer hot dogs, an attempted burglary was reported at the eatery.

The owner of Fire Station Doghouse, located at 821 SW 21st St., Johnny Jackson, took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, March 29, to notify customers that the business would not open until at least 9 a.m.

Following close-of-business on Tuesday, Jackson said a visitor stopped by the eatery and broke into the facility. The extra time was needed to clean the mess.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officials were called to Fire Station Doghouse with reports of an attempted burglary. However, officials do not believe the suspect was able to gain entry to the building. Damage to the building was reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Jackson, the crime would have happened between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crime follows a feature of the eatery run on 13 NEWS on Tuesday.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

