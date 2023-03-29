Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Aggieville Showdown is quickly approaching as it will take place Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.

The idea of the national cattle jackpot show came to fruition in the heart of Aggieville in June 2019 between close friends who share a passion for agriculture education. The show was developed to unite rural and urban lifestyles in a unique setting to celebrate American beef producers while advancing exhibitors’ and the public’s knowledge about the producer-to-consumer journey.

”While you’re out in Aggieville you have the opportunity to learn about the beef industry. Maybe some people don’t know where beef comes from so it means a lot but then also attracts, we have exhibitors from over 8 different states that come here to compete so it really puts Manhattan on the map for people who maybe haven’t been here before to come experience Manhattan Kansas and the local businesses and what all we have to offer,” said Christian Calliham, founder and executive director of the Aggieville Showdown.

This unique show starts at the Riley County Fairgrounds where exhibitors will compete to have the chance to show their market prospect cattle or breeding heifers in the streets of the Aggieville Business District. The judges will select the Grand & Reserve Champion for the market & breeding cattle divisions. While in Aggieville, exhibitors will be awarded $7,500+ cash prizes, and public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western fashion show, a distillery garden, shopping, and more.

To learn more about the Aggieville Showdown Grand Drive event visit www.aggievilleshowdown.com/grand-drive.

