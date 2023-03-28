Water-main project in full swing on major west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main project that is expected to close a major thoroughfare in west Topeka for six months is in full swing.

The project, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, is taking place to the south of S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Crews on Tuesday were working on the project along the 1000 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Large machinery had broken up pavement just south of S.W. 10th and Gage by Tuesday morning.

Barriers were in place at S.W. 10th and Gage and at S.W. Huntoon and Gage to prevent traffic from coming into the area.

Southbound traffic at S.W. 10th and Gage was being diverted onto west- or eastbound S.W. 10th.

Northbound traffic on S.W. Gage was being diverted onto west- or eastbound S.W. Huntoon.

According to city officials, the project is being conducted by Fit Excavating.

