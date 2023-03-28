USD-329 School Board votes to close Maple Hill Elementary School

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a final vote, USD-329 board members decided to close Maple Hill Elementary school. Parents and community members of the district convened one last time at Wabaunsee High School Thursday night to share their concerns.

Maple Hill students will be transferred to Alma Elementary next school year.

The vote followed comments from community members, who say closing the school will create issues like longer commute times.

“It’s going to be really tough for the kids. They’re going to have a really long bus ride. It’s going to be a huge transition for them and the school that they’re going to be put in is really crowded. I think it’s going to be really detrimental to our town as well when we take a school out of a little tiny town that’s huge. It doesn’t bring families into your town and eventually, your town starts aging and dying,” says a concerned parent of the district, Bethany Moser.

Some people felt their input was not heard.

“I would have appreciated if they would have taken questions because I feel like I’m giving input and I’m not getting anything back and I have no idea what any of their plans are”, says Moser.

Board members declined an on-camera interview, but the USD-329 Superintendent, Troy Pitsch, did give a written statement, saying the district will continue to balance the needs of students with fiscal responsibility, to ensure they can continue to deliver the programming that produces successful student outcomes.

But community members say they won’t give up.

“I really hope our school board listens to the public comments and realizes that we really do need our schools and our towns and I just really hope that they go back to the drawing board, refresh and change their minds on it,” says Moser.

The board also voted to unify the district under one banner and change the name of Alma Elementary to Wabaunsee Elementary school starting July of 2023.

The board is also starting discussions to possibly close Paxico Junior High sometime in the future.

