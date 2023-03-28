Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka

Mileena Miller
Mileena Miller(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was found in the Capital City with drugs inside.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before noon on Monday, March 27, officials were called to the 2600 block of SE 11th St. with reports of a shooting that involved a stolen vehicle.

Officials said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle near SW Huntoon and Gage Blvd. and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Jonathan E. McAvoy, 32, of Topeka. He stopped the vehicle and then attempted to get out.

Officers said they were able to stop McAvoy and place him under arrest. His passenger, Mileena K. Miller, 27, of Topeka, was also arrested.

TPD noted that it found an open container and illegal narcotics in the vehicle and determined a warrant had already been out for Miller’s arrest.

McAvoy was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on theft while Miller was booked on possession of opiates, interference with law enforcement, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

McAvoy is no longer behind bars, however, Miller remains in jail with no bond listed.

