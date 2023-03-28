Two arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an armed carjacking led to a late-morning police chase through the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that it received information about a recent armed carjacking that happened in Lawrence on Tuesday morning, March 28.

Officials said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle just before 10 a.m. near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 14th St. They attempted to stop the suspect, however, they failed to stop and initiated a car chase.

TPD said with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, it was able to stop the suspect vehicle on westbound I-70 between the Fairlawn and Wanamaker Rd. exits.

Officials said two people are in custody and no injuries have been reported. There is no current impact on traffic and the investigation remains ongoing.

TPD noted that the suspects will be identified and further details will be released further into the investigation.

