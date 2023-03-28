Tuesday forecast: Staying cool today, warming to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s light rain mixing with snow at times winds down by sunrise, be mindful there may be a few slick spots on elevated surfaces especially if temperatures drop below freezing so keep an eye on the temperature in your area through 8am. Plenty of sun is expected for most of today while staying cool for this time of year but warmer weather is moving in to end the week.

Taking Action:

Strong winds Thursday and Friday with gusts 30-50 mph will lead to an elevated fire danger concern. If you’re doing any burning today or tomorrow please make sure the fire is completely put out. A lot of fires start because of embers that don’t get completely extinguished, not fires starting on days with high fire danger.

Monitoring a risk for storms Thursday-Friday as well. Latest models continue to keep most of the rain out of our area but IF storms do exist in our area, severe weather would be possible. Just prepare for the risk for severe storms especially Thursday night and Friday and we’ll fine tune the risk through the week.



A lot of impactful weather to monitor this week despite mostly dry conditions for the next 8 days. A couple days with frontal boundaries in the area leading to a wide range in temperatures but also monitoring the chance that rain and storms could still impact the area as well.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early, most of the light precipitation will be out of the area by sunrise. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A frontal boundary will keep highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s near the Nebraska border with more clouds. Areas along and south of I-70 will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with less cloud cover. Winds will be out of the south for areas south of I-70 at about 5-15 mph but areas north of I-70 will have an east-northeast wind with 10-20 and gusts around 25 mph winds. Temperatures will be dependent on where the front is so check back tomorrow for an update to the latest temperature forecast especially if you’re along I-70.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday with highs at least in the 60s however many spots could be in the 70s especially on Friday. Speaking of Friday there will be an afternoon cold front which could impact temperatures for areas closer to the Nebraska border. This will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

The cold front will bring a brief cool down on Saturday with highs closer to 60° and wind gusts around 25 mph with a much warmer day Sunday but with wind gusts around 35 mph.

The mild weather remains in the area Monday with a cold front Tuesday which could lead to a similar scenario from Friday to Saturday with next Wednesday cooler than Saturday and highs more in the 40s and 50s. Even in the extended outlook no significant chances for precipitation.

