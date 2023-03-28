Topeka mayor personally thanks students for artwork

Students from Quincy Elementary were acknowledged for their art.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka mayor personally thanked some fifth-grade students Tuesday morning for providing his office art.

Mayor Mike Padilla was at the Quincy Signature Visual Arts Elementary School on Tuesday, March 28, to visit and recognize the fifth graders who offered their artwork for the mayor’s art initiative.

Since the initiative began, the artwork was rotated multiple times out of the mayor’s office. The art pieces rotated back to the office in February 2023, but Padilla told 13 NEWS the students were all caught up in parent-teacher conferences during that time, so Padilla has not yet thanked them for their displays.

The mayor wanted to take the time to ensure the students understand how appreciative the mayor’s office was of their contribution.

“I wanted to make sure I got the opportunity to thank this group of kids at Quincy Elementary for the art that they loaned to my office during my mayor’s art initiative,” said Mayor Padilla.

But that’s not all — Mayor Padilla also presented a check to the kids to buy one of the art pieces he loved so much. According to Padilla, the funds from that check can now go towards more art supplies for the kids.

“Art is something that is extremely important to our community, and the kids love it,” said Mayor Padilla. “The way they were answering questions from the teacher about what they had studied and the kind of art that they studied and did. That shows that they are learning something as well as creating something.”

Quincy is one of five signature schools in Topeka Public Schools USD 501 district. The curriculum at Quincy includes the primary skills of reading, writing, math, etc., but with additional courses focused on the visual arts.

