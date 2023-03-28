Spring brings critters to the yard! Here’s what to do - and not do - with them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring is the time for new growth and new life.

Many of us see the baby birds, bunnies and squirrels in our yard. Sometimes, we might worry about them, too.

Dennis Dinwiddie from the Topeka Zoo visited Eye on NE Kansas to offer reminders for getting along with the wildlife around us. He’s also involved with Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue group.

Dennis brought along a speckled king snake as a reminder that the snakes will back out as we bring our lawn mowers out. He said to be aware that they’ll be around. He also outlined how most snakes will not harm us - and will actually help control common pests.

As far as young birds, Dennis said the young ones we’ll soon see hopping around yards are fledglings and should be left alone. Changes are, mom is watching from nearby. Likewise, bunnies that have all their fur are old enough to be out on their own and humans do not need to intervene. If you see a bunny with its eyes still closed out of a nest, return it to the nest if you are able so mom can come back to it.

If you have any questions about whether to intervene with wildlife you find, you may contact the Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue group at 785-575-1991. The contact line is sponsored by Evergy.

