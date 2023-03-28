Shawnee Co. officials prepare for Drug Take Back Day, announce locations

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents will have two locations in late April in which they can freely dispose of their unused medication.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On April 22, the Sheriff’s Office said the Drug Enforcement Administration will collaborate with local and state agencies to host the nationwide prescription drug take-back day. There will be multiple sites around the nation for Americans to turn in their unused, unneeded or expired prescription medication.

In partnership with the DEA, officials said the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Soldier Township Fire Department, Mission Township Fire Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will offer two drop-off locations. Those sites are as follows:

The Sheriff’s Office said the event is a chance for members of the community to get rid of unsafe medication with no questions asked and at no cost to them. It said unused or expired medication could lead to a public safety issue such as accidental pointing, overdose or abuse.

Residents have been encouraged to ensure any identifying information on prescription medication containers is removed before being thrown away.

Officials said they will not accept intravenous solutions, injectables or syringes during the event. After drugs are collected, they will be given to the DEA for disposal. The event is free and anonymous.

