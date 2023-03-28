Sentence handed down in 2021 Topeka homicide

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of Topeka's 11th homicide of 2021.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted in a 2021 murder will spend over 18 years in prison.

Isaiah Krainbill was sentenced Friday to 222 months for the murder of James Epps in August 2021. Krainbill pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Topeka Police officers responded August 24, 2021, to the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd., where they found Epps suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Epps was pronounced dead at the scene. Krainbill was arrested shortly after.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Latest News

Students at Topeka Public Schools USD 501 exceeded 103 million words and 39,700 literacy hours.
Topeka Public Schools students exceed reading limits
Students from Quincy Elementary were acknowledged for their art.
Mayor thanks students
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conducted their monthly news...
Mayor, city manager discuss Nashville school shooting at monthly news conference
Plug and Play Topeka has announced 11 startups that were selected for the fifth batch of its...
Plug and Play Topeka shares startups for spring accelerator program