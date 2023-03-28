Sentence handed down in 2021 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted in a 2021 murder will spend over 18 years in prison.

Isaiah Krainbill was sentenced Friday to 222 months for the murder of James Epps in August 2021. Krainbill pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Topeka Police officers responded August 24, 2021, to the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd., where they found Epps suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Epps was pronounced dead at the scene. Krainbill was arrested shortly after.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.