Report finds Kansans have high tax burden, still pay less than those in Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansans have a higher tax burden than most but still pay less than those in Nebraska.

With Tax Day fast approaching and 73% of Americans wary of how the government spends their tax dollars, personal-finance WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, March 28, it has released its 2023 Tax Burden by State report.

In order to find which states tax residents more aggressively than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 based on the three components of the state tax burden - property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes - as a share of total personal income.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 15th highest tax burden with a total rate of 8.71%. The Sunflower State had a property tax burden of 3.08% which is the 17th highest, an individual income tax burden of 2.07% which is the 27th highest and a total sales and excise tax burden of 3.56% which is the 19th highest.

To the north, Nebraska had the highest tax burden in the region as it came in at 13th with an overall tax burden of 8.84%. It had a property tax burden of 3.67% which is the 9th highest, an individual income tax burden of 2.19% which is the 24th highest and a total sales and excise tax burden of 2.98% which is the 32nd highest.

To the west, Colorado ranked 24th with an overall tax burden of 8.28%. Residents had a property tax burden of 3.05% which is the 19th highest, an individual income tax burden of 2.04% which is the 29th highest and a total sales and excise tax burden of 3.195 which is the 28th highest.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 42nd with an overall tax burden of 7.12%. Residents had a property tax burden of 1.76% which is the 47th highest, an individual income tax burden of 1.69% which is the 36th highest and a total sales and excise tax burden of 3.67% which is the 15th highest. The report also found that Oklahoma had the fourth-lowest property tax as a percentage of personal income.

To the east, Missouri had the lowest tax burden in the region as it ranked 42nd in the nation with an overall tax burden of 7.11%. Residents saw a property tax burden of 2.16% which is the 40th highest, an individual income tax burden of 1.99% which is the 32nd highest and a total sales and excise tax burden of 2.96% which is the 34th highest.

According to the report, the states with the highest tax burdens are:

New York Hawaii Maine Vermont Connecticut

The states with the lowest tax burdens are:

Alaska Delaware New Hampshire Tennessee Florida

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

