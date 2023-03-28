President orders flags at half-staff in honor of Tennessee school shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims who lost their lives in the Tennessee shooting at a private Christian school.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday night, March 27, that as a mark of respect for the victims of the Tennessee school shooting, he has ordered flags be flown at half-staff across the nation and in U.S. territories and military bases.

President Biden said the order will be in place immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.

The move follows the shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville earlier that day. Three children and three adults were killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was also killed.

