Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both parties involved in a spat at a local laundromat that ended with the Harlem Globetrotters being asked to leave are attempting to clear the air.

The situation gained attention when Topeka City Council Representative Syliva Ortiz’s daughter posted how her mother stepped up to do the team’s laundry for them.

The witness to the incident told 13 NEWS she was at Aquablast Laundromat on Sunday morning and saw an employee approach a car that had pulled up to the front. She said the employee started yelling that they had to move or the employee would call the police. According to the witness, the people in the car were already pulling out several large suitcases and trying to ask the employee what he was saying, but the yelling continued. The witness says, as the group brought their suitcases inside, the employee yelled again, and the group said they would leave.

Luggage the Harlem Globetrotters attempted to wash. (Ctsy: Tania Gibbs)

The owner of the Aquablast Laundromat in Topeka, who is based in Wichita, told 13 NEWS by phone Monday that the disagreement stemmed from the vehicle being parked in a no-parking zone just in front of the store and the employee asked the driver to move, but he refused. He declined an interview, saying he wanted a chance to speak first speak with Ortiz. 13 NEWS reached out to him again Tuesday, and he said the statement posted to Facebook around the noon hour Tuesday would be his only public comment.

In the Facebook post, the owner said the area in front of the store is to remain clear “for the safety of the customers entering and exiting.” According to the post, the conversation moved inside and did not come to a resolution, therefore, the employee asked the customers to leave.

“We regret that this incident occurred and at no time did it reflect any racial overtones,” the owners said. “It dealt entirely with the customer parking in the No Parking Zone blocking the business’s front door.”

The witness told 13 NEWS she felt so bad about how she viewed the Globetrotters being treated, she followed them into the parking lot and apologized. She also posted to Facebook about it.

Ortiz’s daughter Tania Gibbs is friends with the woman and saw the post.

“I take pride in being from Topeka and living in Topeka and when I saw it, I was like, ‘This is not who we are. This is not what we are about.’ I felt something had to be done,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said she told her mother, who reached out to a county commissioner who got her in touch with the Stormont Vail Events Center general manager, who put her in touch with a Globetrotters representative. Ortiz said she apologized for what happened and extended the offer to do their laundry.

Gibbs and Ortiz pose with the Harlem Globetrotters after helping with their laundry. (Ctsy: Tania Gibbs)

“We have been talking about bringing more people to the city and to do that we have to treat people the way they want to be treated,” she said.

Ortiz said the team representative initially refused her offer but eventually accepted. Ortiz and Gibbs waited at SVEC until the team was done with its Sunday afternoon show, autograph signing, showers and changing, then loaded up all the dirty clothing, uniforms and towels and took it to Oakland Easy Wash. They spent three hours sorting, washing and folding so the team could get on the road to its next show.

“I didn’t want them to leave here with a bad taste in their mouth,” Ortiz said. “They come to Topeka to put on a friendly, family event year after year, and they give so much to the kids nationwide and I wanted them to know that if they were wronged, then we were sorry. I wanted to make a negative into a positive.”

Ortiz said that even if the car did park in the incorrect spot, it was a rideshare and the team members were from out of town, and from what she has heard, perhaps the business could have handled it better.

“We all make mistakes and we just need to be respectful to each other,” she said.

Aquablast owners said in their statement that they are working to resolve the issue and thank the community for its support.

The Harlem Globetrotters were not named in Aquablast’s post, but Gibbs said that is where the business needs to direct its apology.

“They come and give back a lot to the kids and I think that they were more embarrassed and hurt more than anything,” Gibbs said. “All they wanted to do was their laundry and it blew up into more than it should have.”

