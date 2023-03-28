Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

