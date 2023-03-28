Wamego could soon see new indoor sports facility

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A new indoor sports facility may soon call the City of Wamego home.

The Wamego Sports Academy announced on Tuesday, March 28, that it has revealed mockups for a new indoor sports facility in the area. It said the facility will be a multi-purpose arena for walkers with a sporting area for a variety of different activities as well as a bar and grill and concessions area.

WSA noted that the project will have a huge impact on the community, both economically and for area youth.

“This is a big undertaking,” said a WSA spokesperson. “But, the need is there and we want to make it happen.”

The Academy has called for those interested in getting involved with the project to email letsgo@wamegosportsacademy.com to begin the planning phase.

