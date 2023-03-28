Officials find reports of gun at Free State High School unfounded

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a gun at a high school in Lawrence have been found to be untrue.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that reports of a firearm at Free State High School on Tuesday morning, March 28, were unfounded.

Officials said they were called to the school after a student overheard three others discussing a gun in the bathroom. The student notified a teacher who reported the information to the School Resource Officer.

LPD indicated that school staff and the SRO contacted all three students and separated them from their backpacks as they were searched and questioned separately. As this happened, it said one of the students ran and was chased out of the building by the SRO.

Officials said multiple units then responded, however, the student voluntarily returned to the school after they were stopped by a vehicle. It was found that the student ran because they had a vape pen they feared would be discovered.

After a thorough search was conducted, LPD said the SRO found no gun had been present at the school and no students were ever at risk.

“This is yet another example of the important role that SROs serve and how the relationship between school administration, SROs and patrol resources leads to efficient resolution to safety concerns,” said LPD Sgt. Drew Fennelly. “We continue to be thankful for this outstanding relationship and will continue to work closely with district staff to ensure our schools remain a safe place to learn.”

