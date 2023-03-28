Mayor, city manager discuss Nashville school shooting at monthly news conference

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conducted their monthly news...
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conducted their monthly news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday’s deadly shooting at a Nashville school was among the topics of discussion during Tuesday’s Mayor-City Manger monthly news conference.

Mayor Mike Padilla expressed his condolences to the families of victims and the entire Nashville community during his opening remarks.

Padilla said the city of Topeka needs to continue to be in conversation about ways to prevent such incidents from occurring in the capital city.

City Manager Steve Wade noted there have been two false alarms regarding possible school shootings in the past six months in Topeka. One occurred in September at Hayden High School while the other occurred earlier in March at Highland Park High School.

Both the mayor and city manager said local law enforcement agencies have undertaken rigorous training to be prepared for incidents such as the one that occurred Monday in Nashville, but both said they hoped the officers never have to put that training to use.

Also discussed were: the start of the road construction season on city streets as well as ongoing work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct along Interstate 70 on the north end of downtown Topeka.

