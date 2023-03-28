Manhattan teen arrested after three women held at gunpoint

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after he allegedly held three young women at gunpoint and attempted to run when officers arrived.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, officials were called to the Sonic parking lot in the 2700 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman and two 20-year-old women who reported a 16-year-old boy pointed a gun at them. The teen, later identified as Cedric Swinson, 16, of Manhattan, ran as officers arrived on the scene, however, he was followed.

RCPD noted that Swinson ran across Westport Pl. into the parking lot of Walgreens, then across Garden Way where he was taken into custody in the parking lot of Evergreen Apartments.

Officials indicated that Swinson was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement. He was processed by juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

