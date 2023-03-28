Manhattan officials to celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders gather to spotlight the value of professional meetings and events to people, communities, and businesses on March 30 in Manhattan, Kan.

Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that Manhattan is championing “Meetings Matter” on Global Meetings Industry Day.

Global Meetings Industry Day is an international day of advocacy held on March 30 to showcase the nature and value created by business meetings, trade shows, conferences, and conventions.

This year’s “Meetings Matter” theme highlights the benefits of in-person meetings, such as economic growth, deeper business connections, and sharing of knowledge and ideas that positively impact society.

Meetings are a vital driver of the economy and workforce, critical in fueling other industries. In 2022, professional events drove nearly $100 billion in travel spending nationwide, which accounted for 38% of all business travel spending. The spending directly supports 600,000 American jobs and helps power small and local businesses. In Manhattan, meetings are essential to stimulate the region’s economy and bring in new visitors who stay in hotels, eat at local restaurants, and shop in local stores.

2022 was a year of meetings recovery, and they booked 20 more meetings and events than in 2021, with a total of 172. In 2023, they are above pace with 64 meetings and events held, with an Estimated Economic Impact of $3.1 million.

