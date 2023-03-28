Manhattan man arrested months after aggravated assault on Ogden road

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested months after an alleged aggravated assault on an Ogden road in which a woman was threatened with a knife.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Monday, March 27, officials arrested Scott Habluetzel, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan.

Officials noted that the arrest stemmed from a Jan. 26 incident in Ogden in which he allegedly attempted to pry the window of a 33-year-old woman’s car down and then stabbed the vehicle with a knife. He allegedly continued to threaten the woman with the knife as well.

RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt

RCPD noted that Habluetzel was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal threat. He remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

