At least two hospitalized following crash along western Kansas highway

LARNED, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two women were hospitalized after an afternoon crash along a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, March 27, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 183 and K-156 - west of Larned - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Jessica Howard, 22, of Pratt, had been headed north on 183. At the same time, a 2022 Ford Escape driven by Alondra Hernandez-Rodriguez, 22, of Ulysses, had been headed east on 156.

KHP noted that Howard pulled out in front of Hernandez-Rodriguez which caused her SUV to the Corolla in its front quarter panel fender.

Officials said Howard was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Hernandez-Rodriguez was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita also with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that two juveniles were also present in Hernandez-Rodriguez’s vehicle at the time of the crash, however, no information about their ages, identities or injuries will be released.

