At least two hospitalized following crash along western Kansas highway

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARNED, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two women were hospitalized after an afternoon crash along a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, March 27, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 183 and K-156 - west of Larned - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Jessica Howard, 22, of Pratt, had been headed north on 183. At the same time, a 2022 Ford Escape driven by Alondra Hernandez-Rodriguez, 22, of Ulysses, had been headed east on 156.

KHP noted that Howard pulled out in front of Hernandez-Rodriguez which caused her SUV to the Corolla in its front quarter panel fender.

Officials said Howard was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Hernandez-Rodriguez was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita also with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that two juveniles were also present in Hernandez-Rodriguez’s vehicle at the time of the crash, however, no information about their ages, identities or injuries will be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Latest News

FILE - K-State Salina breaks ground on new residence hall
K-State Salina names new residence hall after Kansas aviation pioneer
Margarita Rademacher
KCPD searches for missing woman who boarded flight to Florida
FILE
North Carolina man hospitalized after semi-truck flips over on Kansas interstate
The Ray County Sheriff's Office said Justin Robinson escaped the Ray County Jail. He's...
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail