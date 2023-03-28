KU Athletics hoping fans “Fill the Fieldhouse” come Wednesday

Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Allen Fieldhouse could be the place to be when Kansas women’s basketball hosts the WNIT Fab Four against Washington.

They drew over 4,800 fans in Sunday’s game against Arkansas, and they’re calling on Jayhawk fans to come to the game Wednesday and cheer them on to the championship.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff’s message during the video:

”Hey Hawks, I’m standing here on Naismith court at historic Allen Fieldhouse,” Goff said. “Tomorrow night is going this is going to be the place to be. Kansas women’s basketball hosts Washington in the semifinals in the WNIT at 6:30 pm. We had over 5,000 in here cheering on this team two days, we’re going to have more than eight thousand in the arena and you need to be to be a part of that. We you need you here to support this group, one of the fun brands of basketball that’s going on right now. 6:30, Washington tomorrow night. Be here, and let’s blow the roof off Allen Fieldhouse with over 8,000 fans in here. Rock Chalk.”

And, the men’s basketball team is showing their support:

Also, the first 350 students will get in for free.

13 Sports will be at the game and bring all of the action Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Latest News

The Wildcats will have an opportunity on Saturday to win its second straight Paradise Jam title.
K-State’s Gregory to return for another year
Wamego Sports Academy releases mockups of a new indoor sports facility on March 28, 2023.
Wamego could soon see new indoor sports facility
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play...
Nowell and Johnson earn East Region All-Tournament honors
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash