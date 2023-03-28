KS Legislature Wrap: Lawmakers advance bills on tobacco, gun safety, vaccines, education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers saw another busy day advancing many bills as they approach their First Adjournment April 6.

House Bill 2121, extending the suspension of speedy trials due to the pandemic, and House Bill 2269, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, made it through both chambers. They now head to the governor to sign.

The Senate also approved House Bill 2236, or the ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights’ bill, on final action.

Senators also advanced bills preventing schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines (Senate Bill 314), implementing the NRA’s Eddie Eagle gun safety program in schools (House Bill 2304), and restricting health officials’ authority to issue orders (House Bill 2390).

The House spent most of the morning debating the state budget, or Senate Bill 42. They eventually passed the proposal despite some representatives asserting more deliberation was required.

The House also advanced its substitute for Senate Bill 169, the proposal for a single income tax rate and immediate elimination of the food sales tax.

