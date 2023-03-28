KCPD searches for missing woman who boarded flight to Florida

Margarita Rademacher
Margarita Rademacher(KCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing who allegedly boarded a flight to Florida on her way to Colombia.

The Kansas City, Mo., Police Department says that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, family members of Margarita Rademacher reported that she was missing.

The family reported they had spoken with her earlier on Monday. They said she was headed to the Kansas City International Airport on Sunday and intended to hop on a flight to Colombia, South America.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, investigators said they found Rademacher had boarded a plane headed for Florida late Sunday. Officials will work with local authorities in the area as well as her family to attempt to find where she went next.

KCPD noted that it is believed Rademacher is not in the Kansas City area at this time.

KCPD said Rademacher’s family is concerned for her physical and mental well-being. If anyone sees Rademacher or knows where she may be, they should contact KCPD at 816-234-5220.

