K-State’s Gregory to return for another year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two simple words is all it took for Kansas State senior Gabby Gregory to announce her return, “I’m Back.”

Gregory announced on her Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that she’ll use her last year of eligibility and stay in the Little Apple.

This team is so special, and im so excited for one last ride next year!!! #emaw 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/AhQ6i8btEI — gabby gregory (@gabbygregory12) March 28, 2023

Gregory was a All-Big 12 First Team selection after transferring from Oklahoma last year. Gregory finished this season averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game helping to lead the Wildcats to a Super 16 bid in the WNIT. Gregory also eclipsed her career high of 35 against Northern Arizona in November.

Her 18.2 points were second in the Big 12, sixth in shooting percentage, third in free throw percentage and seventh in minutes played.

