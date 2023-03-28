K-State Salina names new residence hall after Kansas aviation pioneer

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Salina’s newest residence hall now dons a name sure to shepherd generations of future pilots who walk through the doors.

Kansas State University says on Tuesday, March 28, that its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has officially named its third (and newest) on-campus residence hall in honor of Kansas aviator and female trailblazer Amelia Earhart.

K-State noted that Earhart Hall is set to open later in 2023 as the facility’s new name recognizes the campus’ history of teaching future aeronauts.

“Providing a strong campus community helps students succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Kyle Chamberlin, assistant dean of student life. “Choosing the name Earhart Hall gives us the opportunity to honor past aviation leaders while hopefully inspiring our current students to dream big and make an impact in their future.”

Earhart, an Atchison native, was born in 1897 about 160 miles from the current campus. After years of interest in aviation as a child, K-State said she went on to shape aviation in the nation with various records. In 1932, she became the first woman to fly by herself across the Atlantic Ocean. In 1935, she became the first woman to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland.

The University noted that Earhart’s legacy includes advocacy for equality and women’s rights. She spent much time advocating for greater female representation in all aspects of life and was elected the first president of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots. Her determination and courage have helped shape generations of female pilots.

K-State noted that the new Earhart Hall will host 104 beds and will be equipped with the latest technology. It will open in August to house students for the fall 2023 semester. It was designed and constructed by Hutton Corporation.

