Jaywalking leads to discovery of drugs, arrest of one Topeka man

Jacob C. Higgins
Jacob C. Higgins(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A jaywalking incident allegedly led to the discovery of drugs in the possession of one Topeka man who was arrested.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, officials saw a man later identified as Jacob C. Higgins, 33, of Topeka, jaywalking and stopped him.

During the incident, it was found that Higgins had a warrant for his arrest. Officials also said they allegedly found drugs in his possession.

Higgins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and improper pedestrian crossing.

Higgins remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond. He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on April 26 for his previous warrant and one set for 3 p.m. on June 15 for the most recent arrest.

