Governor Kelly proclaims March ‘Kansas Agriculture Month’

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March “Kansas Agriculture Month” as she toured JET Produce and Meats, a family-owned farm in Leavenworth.

Governor Kelly’s Office announced “Kansas Agriculture Month” to highlight the ag industry’s importance for local communities across the state.

“Farmers and ranchers have a partner in my administration – not just in March, but year-round,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am forever grateful to the hardworking women and men in the Ag industry for fueling our economy and feeding the world.”

JET Produce and Meats started as a small family farm in 2012 and has expanded over the years, from sales at farmer’s markets to the introduction of a fully-operated farm store. In addition to what is grown on the farm, the store features products from other area farmers and businesses.

“I’m proud to host this event recognizing Kansas Agriculture Month, especially on behalf of the farmers and ranchers who provide food to our local communities,” said Jacob Thomas, founder and owner of JET Produce and Meats. “I appreciate the partnerships between local producers and the relationships we have with our neighbors who support our work.”

Governor Kelly’s Office said agriculture contributes nearly $80 billion to the Kansas economy and contributes nearly 240,000 jobs, which is 12% of the state’s workforce. In 2022, Kansas produced the most agricultural exports in state history, which includes more than $5 billion.

“As the world population grows and projections show that food needs will double by 2050, we know that Kansas agriculture will play an increasingly important role in producing the food, fuel, and fiber to sustain that population,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “I appreciate the skills, knowledge, and perseverance of the farmers, ranchers, and all those who are part of the Kansas agriculture community.”

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

