Free dental clinic serves over 600 in Topeka

Hundreds turn out for first day of free dental clinic in Topeka
Hundreds turn out for first day of free dental clinic in Topeka
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 600 people received free dental care this weekend.

The Kansas Dental Association tells 13 NEWS they saw 610 patients at the free clinic held Friday and Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Dentists extracted over 1,900 teeth and provided 626 fillings over the two-day period, along with performing routine cleanings and even a few root canals.

The clinic was Kansas Mission of Mercy put the event together, attracting people from as far as Dodge City and Hutchinson.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Changes in City's fire code to impact Topeka food trucks
Changes to City's fire code will impact Topeka food trucks
Lawmakers from the Kansas Senate and House met Monday to work their respective versions of the...
KS Legislature Wrap: Education budget, plastic ban, vaccines
Topeka Metro’s new ride-share service — “Metro on Demand,” is now accepting other forms of...
Topeka’s new ‘Metro on Demand’ service accepts other payment methods
Kansas Gas Service closed down a section of a Manhattan street as crews repair a valve....
Section of Manhattan street closed for valve repair