Free dental clinic serves over 600 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 600 people received free dental care this weekend.

The Kansas Dental Association tells 13 NEWS they saw 610 patients at the free clinic held Friday and Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Dentists extracted over 1,900 teeth and provided 626 fillings over the two-day period, along with performing routine cleanings and even a few root canals.

The clinic was Kansas Mission of Mercy put the event together, attracting people from as far as Dodge City and Hutchinson.

